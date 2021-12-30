New Year roadworks: one road closure for Crawley drivers this week
Crawley motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have one road closure to watch out for this week.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:06 am
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
M23, from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Lane closure for vegetation works on verge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.