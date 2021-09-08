Person rescued after two vehicle crash on A264
A person was rescued from a two vehicle crash on the A264.
Fire crews were called to a collision on the road near Pease Pottage around 8.40am this morning.
A fire service spokesman said: “Fire engines from Crawley and Horsham were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue tender.
“On arrival there had been a collision involving two vehicles with one male trapped.
“Crews used hydraulic equipment to extricate the person trapped and left the scene at 9.18am.”
Sussex Police and SECAmb were also on the scene.