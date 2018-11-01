Police evacuate Sussex railway station after ‘suspicious package’ found

A Sussex railway station is closed as officers deal with a ‘suspicious package’, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

A police spokesperson said: “BTP were called to Hove station at 9.34am following reports of a suspicious package.

UPDATE: Hove station has reopened after a ‘suspicious package’ was found to be safe

“Officers are currently at the scene working to assess the item and the station has been evacuated as a precaution.”

Just before 10am this morning (November 1), a Southern Rail spokesperson said: “The police are currently dealing with an incident at Hove station. No trains will be able to call at Hove.

“Disruption is expected until 11am.”

Southern said services will be calling at Aldrington which is approximately a 20 minute walk from Hove station.