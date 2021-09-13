Police, fire and ambulance services called to collision in Crawley

Police officers were called shortly after 6am this morning and a spokesperson confirmed that a Mercedes van was damaged in the incident, which took place on the road approaching the M23 at Crawley.

A lane closure was established as emergency services moved in to resolve the incident, and the road was reopened by 8.20am.

One fire engine from Crawley fire station was also deployed to the scene. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that, having arrived at the incident at 6.36am, they found that no one had been trapped as a result of the incident and were able to liaise with Sussex Police to make the scene safe.