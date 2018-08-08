Rail passengers face delays after trespassing incident near Gatwick

Rail passengers in Sussex are facing delays this morning following a trespassing incident near Gatwick.

Southern said services are currently subject to delays of up to 45 minutes and may be subject to short notice alterations or cancellations.

A spokesman said: “All lines through East Croydon have now reopened, following a trespass incident near the station.

“However, whilst services recover, trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

“In addition, a severely reduced Gatwick Express service will remain in operation. Disruption is expected until 11am.”

The trespass incident was between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, Southern said.

Services in the surrounding area were at a stand, and the power to the lines were switched off to enable Network Rail response staff and the British Transport Police to attend.

A spokesman added: “The individual has been escorted away from the railway to safety and is in the care of the emergency services, allowing services to run again.”

Customers are advised to check prior to travelling and allow extra time to complete their journey today.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services at no additional cost:

Southern and Thameslink have mutual ticket acceptance.

London Underground between London Victoria, London Bridge, London Blackfriars and Wimbledon.

Tramlink via any reasonable route.

London Buses on all reasonable routes, including the route 405 between East Croydon and Redhill.

Southeastern between London and Tunbridge Wells.

South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Dorking / Havant / Portsmouth / Southampton.

Metrobus between Redhill, Gatwick and Horsham, and between Three Bridges and East Grinstead.

Brighton & Hove Buses and Compass Buses between Lewes, Uckfield, Eridge and Tunbridge Wells.

Tickets routed via Uckfield will be valid to use from Haywards Heath and tickets routed via East Grinstead will be valid to use from Three Bridges.

Replacement buses will run a shuttle service between Crowborough and Uckfield and these are expected to be on site and in operation from 8.30am.

A reduced service will be running between London and Brighton and a severely reduced Gatwick Express service is in operation.

The incident has also affected some Thameslink services on the Great Northern route, as well as services between Brighton and Cambridge and between Horsham and Peterborough.

Southern said that although all lines have reopened, as trains were at a stand for about 20 minutes,a large queue of trains was built up and some services have had to be altered and cancelled to prevent further congestion and delays.