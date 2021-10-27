Rail users face weekend delays

Network Rail engineers

Passengers travelling on trains passing through Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport are facing longer journeys weekend and beyond

Network Rail is carrying out work between the two stations, resulting in a limited service and longer journeys between the two stations, on Saturday October 30 and Sunday 31 October, Saturday November 6 and Sunday November 7, and Saturday November 20 and Sunday November 21.

No Southern services will run between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport on these dates. One Thameslink service each way per hour will run between Brighton and London, with an additional service each way every two hours.

David Coates, Govia Thameslink Railway’s head of customer service improvement, said: “Service changes and reductions on these weekends will mean that most journeys through Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges stations will take considerably longer than normal, so we are encouraging customers to check service routes and times, and plan ahead before they travel. Together with Network Rail, we thank our customers for their patience during this vital work.”