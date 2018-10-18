Railway lines reopened after person hit by a train at Hassocks

The railway line between Haywards Heath and Brighton has reopened after a person was been hit by a train at Hassocks earlier this afternoon, Southern Rail said.

British Transport Police confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene after its officers were called at 3.30pm to an incident on the Brighton Mainline.

Trains in the area were at a stand as the power to the lines was switched off while Network Rail Response Staff and the British Transport Police attended to the incident.

Southern Rail confirmed in a tweet at just before 7pm that the lines had been reopened.

However services may still be subject to cancellation and delays, so passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

“Trains running between Haywards Heath and Brighton may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes as services recover,” a Southern spokesman said.

“Disruption is expected until the end of service.”

A National Rail spokesman said some short notice alterations and cancellations would occur on an ad hoc basis.

“Replacement buses are in operation between Haywards Heath and Brighton serving all stations; however, these will not run to a timetable and will be under the control of local station staff,” the spokesman said.

“Please speak to station staff about onwards travel.”

If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free on any phone.

