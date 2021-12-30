Reduced weekday train timetables to start from January 4

Reduced weekday timetables are set to be introduced from January 4 SUS-211230-141928001

The changes are being made in response to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which has led to significantly increased staff sickness in recent weeks, as seen right across the rail industry. A reduced timetable will help ensure a more reliable service and less last-minute cancellations.

Gatwick Express will remain suspended, as it has been over the festive period to allow for engineering works, until further notice. Gatwick Express crews will instead focus on supporting Southern services, which also serve Gatwick Airport.

While less people are travelling on the railways overall, and government guidance is to work from home where possible, it is important for those who do need to travel in the new year to check their journeys in advance and allow additional time.

There are no planned changes for weekends, but it may be necessary to make smaller, additional on-the-day changes.

Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway Interim Chief Operating Officer, said: “Due to the significant challenges we face with Covid now affecting many of our colleagues, we have taken the decision to operate a reduced train timetable from January. We’re really sorry if this does affect your journey.

“While many more people are now working from home again, we’re fully focussed on proving a service that passengers can rely on if they need to travel. We’d strongly urge people to check before they travel for the latest information and to leave extra time.”