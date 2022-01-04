Road closure in Crawley that drivers need to know about this week
Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:51 pm
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:52 pm
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M23, from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Lane closure for vegetation works on verge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.