Road closure in Crawley that drivers need to know about this week
Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:51 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:52 am
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M23, from 11.30pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, hard shoulder closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.