Serious accident closes A23 near Crawley

Part of the A23 near Crawley has been shut this afternoon (Wednesday February 20) following a serious accident.

Reports are that two vehicles were involved and two people have been taken to hospital.

The A23 is closed and there is queueing traffic both ways between A2004 Southgate Avenue and A264 (Pease Pottage).

Traffic is travelling around the Southgate Roundabout.

Police and fire services are reported to be one scene.

Further delays are building up on Southgate Avenue approaching Southgate Roundabout and the Crawley Avenue (southbound).

Traffic accident

Drivers are advised to find another route.

The nearby K2 leisure centre has said on social media that access is available via Tilgate Park.

Traffic problems are being further increased on the A23 Crawley Avenue both ways at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout) because of the construction works.

Restrictions and temporary traffic lights are in place on the roundabout.