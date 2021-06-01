Sussex evening travel bulletin for Tuesday, June 1

Traffic.

Many roads across the county are experiencing congestion due to half-term holiday traffic.

According to the AA, there is queueing traffic on the A259 both ways at A268 Wish Street in Rye.

There are reports of slow traffic on the A21 in Sedlescombe Road North Southbound from B2244 Paygate Road to A2100 Junction Road.

The road is closed due to accident investigation work on De La Warr Parade at B2182 Sea Road in Bexhill.

The road has been closed since this morning following a serious accident.

There are reports of slow traffic on B2106 Grand Parade both ways from B2103 King Edwards Parade to Cavendish Place in Eastbourne.

There is also slow traffic on A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) in the construction area.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on the A259 Marine Parade Eastbound from B2185 Grand Avenue to A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier) in Brighton.

Elsewhere, there is slow traffic on A259 Brighton Road Westbound from A2025 South Street to Western Road.

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A259 New Road Westbound from A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways) to B2140 Station Road in the construction area. Lane closures and temporary speed limits are in place.

There is also slow traffic on the A27 Arundel Road Eastbound from A259 New Road to A280 (Angmering/Clapham junction).