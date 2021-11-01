One road traffic collision has been reported in the county this morning.

The crash reportedly happened near Worthing, on A2032 Littlehampton Road at Northfield Road. Traffic in the area is said to be coping well.

However, due to rush-hour traffic, there are significant delays on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27.

Sussex traffic report

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound between Dankton Lane and Hoe Court. Average speed ten mph.

There is also queueing traffic on A24 London Road northbound just before the Washington Roundabout.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, delays are increasing on A27 eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

Further queueing traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound before A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout).

A285 Duncton High Street remains closed for repair works between Seaford College and Dye House Lane. Read the latest hereMeanwhile, in East Sussex, there are reports of sheep on the road on Bay Tree Lane in Polegate. Traffic is said to be coping well.