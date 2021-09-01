Sussex traffic report - Car and truck collide on A27 and cyclist involved in A270 crash

According to traffic reports, one lane has been closed on A277 Brighton Road due to an ongoing incident at the Ashcombe roundabout. No left turns are currently permitted.

'Severe delays' of 17 minutes are building up on A27 Brighton Road eastbound. The average speed is ten mph.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, there has been a collision on A27 westbound before A23 London Road.

Multiple traffic incidents have been reported across the county

The road is partially blocked with queueing traffic in the area.

In Brighton, a car and a cyclist have collided on A270 Lewes Road around Melbourne Street. The road is partly blocked and traffic is slow in the area.

Another incident has been reported near Hastings this evening. A259 Winchelsea Road is reportedly partially blocked southbound at Friars Hill. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Meanwhile, over in West Sussex, 'very slow traffic' has been reported on A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to B2140 Station Road.

Delays have been reported in the construction area. Restrictions are in place and a speed limit due to ongoing roadworks.