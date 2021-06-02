Sussex traffic report: Emergency roadworks expected to cause delays in East Sussex

Traffic news

Delays are expected on the A2270 at Willingdon today due to temporary lights that are in place for emergency roadworks.

Slight delays are also expected along the A27 this morning, Wednesday, June 2, due to roadworks.

The roadworks are in place both east and westbound between Hangleton and Arundel.

Roadworks also caused a disruption on the M23 southbound between Horley and Crawley this morning.

Slight delays were seen on roads surrounding the Cop Hall roundabout in Polegate today due to ongoing roadworks.

A three-vehicle collision led to a road closure on the A259 Exceat near Seaford last night.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm but the road was reopened at 12.15am this morning.

There are temporary lights on the A26 at Earwig Corner, Lewes due long-term roadworks.