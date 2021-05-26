Sussex traffic report: Partial road closures after crashes on A259 and A23

According to traffic reports, A259 Grevatts Lane is partially blocked, with queuing traffic between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

'Severe delays' have been reported on A259 Worms Lane westbound, between Church Lane and B2132 Yapton Road. The average speed is said to be only ten mph.

Another accident has been reported on the A23 near Pyecombe. A23 London Road is reportedly partially blocked southbound between A2300 and A273. Traffic is slow in the area.

Traffic report

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are reported eastbound delays on the A27 in Chichester. The average speed is said to be 15 mph.

Near East Preston, here are delays on A259 New Road westbound between A259 and B2140 Station Road. The average speed is five mph.

Slow traffic has also been reported on the A27 near Worthing. There are delays on A27 Warren Road eastbound between Hollyacres and A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

This is due to a lane closure for gas main work on A27 Upper Brighton Road at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). This is affecting traffic travelling between Lancing and Patching.

Delays are said to be increasing on Ifield Roundabout westbound between A23 Crawley Avenue and A23 Crawley Avenue. The average speed 15 mph.

The roads are mostly clear in East Sussex this morning. However, delays have been reported on A26 Beacon Road southbound between The Farthings and Beacon Gardens.