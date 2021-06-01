Sussex traffic report: Possible incident causes delays in West Sussex

Traffic.

The incident is believed to have happened between Havant and Chichester.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

There are also long-term roadworks on the A26 at Earwig corner that are causing delays northbound from the Southerham roundabout.

It is expected that the roadworks will be in place until October.

Coldean lane in Brighton is also closed both ways due to roadworks.

There are currently road works on the A27 east and westbound between A2025 and A24 near Worthing.

Roadworks are expected to create a disruption until 11.59pm on June 3.

Drainage and kerb repairs also start on Sea Road, Winchelsea today.