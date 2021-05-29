Sussex traffic report: Road reopens after serious Henfield crash, two vehicles collide outside Horsham and police investigating collision near Mayfield

A road near Horsham is partially closed after a crash. Two vehicles have been involved on A264 Five Oaks Road westbound between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A281.

In Arundel, 'severe delays' are said to be increasing on A27 westbound between Arundel Road and The Causeway roundabout. The Average speed is five mph.

Outside Worthing, there are delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Traffic report

A2037 Shoreham Road, in Henfield, has reopened following a serious crash last night. Henfield Fire Station said on Twitter that the road was closed in the early hours to allow Sussex Police to carry out investigations.

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Arundel and Horsham, train services may be subject to delays, cancellations and late notice alternations.

Southern Rail said there were no direct services between London and Southampton/Portsmouth but trains are now on the move. There may still be delays in the area as trains will be running at reduced speeds between Arundel and Horsham.

Replacement buses are also running between Barnham and Horsham to assist with any cancelled services.

In East Sussex, there have been reports of an accident involving two vehicles on Little Trodgers Lane near Tunbridge Wells Road.

Traffic is said to be coping well but police are 'on the way to investigate'.

Meanwhile, delays are increasing on A27 Polegate Bypass westbound between A22 (Golden Jubilee roundabout) and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall roundabout).

There is also slow southbound traffic on A2270 at Willingdon due to emergency roadworks with temporary lights.

There is also queuing traffic on A27 westbound on the Polegate Bypass towards the Cophall roundabout.