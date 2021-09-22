Sussex traffic update: Wednesday 22

Traffic stock image

Slow traffic is being reported on the A27 Westbound from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way, in Chichester.

In Arundel there are also delays on the A27 by the Causeway Roundabout.

Delays of three minutes are being reported on the A27 Upper Brighton Road between Church Lane and Beeches Avenue in Worthing.

The B2110 in Handcross is partially blocked following a traffic collision near The Red Lion Pub.

In Flimwell there is queueing traffic on the A21 Southbound at A268 Hawkhurst Road.