Sussex travel bulletin: Engineering works affecting train services

A number of train routes in Sussex are closed today (Sunday, December 16) due to engineering work.

There are no Southern services running to and from London Victoria and the company said customers are advised to use alternative services to and from London Bridge instead.

Engineering work is also taking place between Horsham and Arundel closing the line.

Buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham.

Engineering works are also taking place between Purley and Horley. Trains are being diverted between both stations and will not call at stations between Purley and Horley

Replacement buses are running between Purley and Horley, calling at all stations, Southern said.

Engineering work is also taking place between Barnham and Bognor Regis and rail replacement buses are operating between between both stations.

Elsewhere on the roads across Sussex there are no reports of any congestion nor accidents as of this morning, according to the AA.