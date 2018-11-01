Sussex travel bulletin: Thursday, November 1

Here is the latest travel news on the roads this morning (Thursday, November 1), according to the AA.

* The road is closed with queueing traffic due to a serious accident on the B2166 Lagness Road both ways from Pagham Road to Marsh Lane.

A car has crashed into a ditch near to Manor Nursery and Runcton Farm Shop.

* Very slow traffic on the A22 Boship Roundabout at A267 (Boship Roundabout). Traffic is very slow on all approaches to the roundabout.

* Very slow traffic on A24 Northbound from A281 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) to A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).

* Slow traffic on A21 at Fair Lane in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

* Queueing traffic due to traffic signal failure on B2192 Lewes Road at Harrisons Lane. There are temporary traffic lights are in operation and there are reports that these lights are currently stuck on red.

* Slow traffic on A259 Brighton Road at Brougham Road.