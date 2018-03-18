SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, March 18

Snow settled across Sussex last night, so road and rail travel are highly likely to be affected.

Here’s the latest travel updates for if you’re out and about today.

Roads:

Roads across the county are slippery today following the snowfall, please take care if you’re driving.

Chichester A27: One lane is currently closed westbound between the junctions with the A259 Chichester East and the A286 due to roadworks. Expect disruption until March 28.

M23: There are roadwords on the M33 northbound between junctions J10 and J8

Rail:

According to National Rail Enquiries, trains are currently running normally, but this may be subject to change dependant on the variable weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for snow, ice and high winds across the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express network today.

Snowfall of up to 3-5cm (7cm in isolated areas) and winds of up to 40mph are forecasted across the Sussex Route and Brighton Mainline.

- Services on the Uckfield line will be formed of additional coaches

- Services on the Redhill to Tonbridge route will be formed of additional coaches

- Coastal Routes will be affected as the older trains on those routes do not function well in sub-zero weather conditions. An amended timetable will be in place to allow the running of more resilient trains that are less affected by icy conditions. This has been updated on journey planners.

Anyone intending to travel by rail today should check before they set out.

Gatwick Airport:

Flights are arriving and departing from Gatwick as normal, the airport announced on Twitter this morning.

There has been some snowfall overnight so passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline and also allow extra time to get to the airport if needed.

