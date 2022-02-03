Sussex travel: your evening update for February 3

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on Whyke Roundabout, Eastbound between the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Heavy traffic has been reported on The Causeway, eastbound towards the roundabout outside Arundel.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A24 London Road southbound before the Washington roundabout.

Queuing traffic has been reported on Broadwater Street west, both ways on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, near Worthing.

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road outside Lancing.

There are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A27 Southwick Tunnel from the Portslade turnoff to Upper Shoreham Road. Traffic is coping well and emergency services are inbound.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 Falmer Hill, eastbound from Coldean Lane to The Drove.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A22 Hailsham Bypass, Eastbound from Lewes Road to Lower Horsebridge.

Traffic is coping well following reports of an accident on Sutherlands Avenue outside Bexhill.