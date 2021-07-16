Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, July 16

Traffic news

Traffic is queuing on the A27 eastbound towards the Southerham roundabout from Ashcombe roundabout.

There are delays both ways on the A271 at Herstmonceux due to roadworks.

There is queuing traffic on the A21 southbound towards the Flimwell crossroads.

Delays on the A27 eastbound towards Arundel and Littlehampton due to an earlier incident.