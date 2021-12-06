Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, December 6

Delays have been reported on the A259 Chichester Road southbound towards the Bognor Regis bypass. The usual delays going towards Bognor Regis are in place.

Traffic queues have also been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Traffic is 'very slow' on the A259 New Road this evening, going both ways from the A280 Angmering Bypass to B2140 Station Road thanks to speed limits in the construction area.

Sussex travel

Delays of up to three minutes have been reported on the A27 outside Arundel, affecting The Causeway Eastbound between Jarvis Road and Station Road.

Delays of up to five minutes have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between the A270 Upper Shoreham Road and the A2025 Grinstead Lane. The average speed is 15 mph.

A collapsed manhole cover on A23 London Road could cause delays. Traffic appears to be coping well but motorists are advised to approach with care.

A police incident has led to road closures in Brighton, from Tilbury Place to Upper Park Place.

Congestion has been reported in Brighton, between A259 Kings Road and around the i360 and the pier.

There are reports of flooding on Alfriston Road from White Way to Winton Street this evening. Motorists are urged to approach with care.

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound in East Sussex. The average speed is 25 mph.