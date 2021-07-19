Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, July 19

In West Sussex the M23 is shut southbound due to a car fire, between J10A on the B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe) to J11 on the A23 (Pease Pottage).

The incident is causing congestion near Gatwick Airport, the B2036 and Balcombe Road and Cuffs Hill.

Meanwhile, one lane northbound on the M23 has been closed due to a broken down van at J10 on the A264 Copthorne Way in Crawley.

Sussex travel update for Monday, July 19

In Crawley, slow traffic has been reported northbound on the A23 due to roadworks and lane closure in place.

And there are reports of a collision on the A283 The Pike in Washington. A car and lorry were said to be involved and heavy traffic has been reported.

In East Sussex, there is slow traffic eastbound on the A27 near the Drusilla’s roundabout. This is due to roadworks and temporary traffic lights in place.