Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, August 14
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, August 14.
An incident earlier on the A259 between Peacehaven and Newhaven has now been dealt with and traffic is running normally.
The A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford has queuing traffic.
Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.
In Hastings, Stagecoach has confirmed the following bus journeys have been cancelled due to no available staff:
99 – 4.06pm Silverhill to Eastbourne
99– 5.55pm Eastbourne to Silverhill
Southern Rail Thames link service update for Dorking, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham until August 22 – Rail replacement bus details are available at: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search