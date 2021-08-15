Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, August 15

Sussex traffic and travel

On the A27 at the Drusillas junction, roadworks with three-way temporary lights are causing queuing traffic on both approahces.

The A283 Steyning Road at Wiston Road remains closed both ways due to an ongoing fire at an agricultural building.

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.