Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 17
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, December 17.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:09 am
In Hastings due to Stagecoach driver availability the following service will not run:
Service 26/26A – Conquest Hospital 7.10am / 8.05am / 9am / 10am
A points failure at Lewes is disrupting Southern services on the following routes:
1. Between Ore, Eastbourne and London Victoria
2. Between Brighton & Seaford
3. Between Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings & Ashford International
Tickets are being accepted on the below for no extra cost;
• Oncoming bus Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.
• Train Southeastern services between Hastings & London Bridge.
Please allow plenty of extra time this morning.