Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, July 9

Traffic news

Near Bexhill, on the A259 both ways between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27, there will be roadwork disruption from 9.30am–3.30pm from today until July 13.

On the A259 eastbound in Newhaven there is currently a one way system.

Various roads are closed again today around Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester.