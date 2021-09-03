Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, September 3

There have been reports of an accident involving a car and a scooter at the Tushmore Roundabout in Crawley, said the AA.

The incident happened on A23 Crawley Avenue at A2219 London Road but traffic is coping well.

There is queueing traffic in a construction area near Littlehaven (Horsham) on the A264 Eastbound before Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout) with some lanes closed.

Sussex traffic and travel