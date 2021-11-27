Sussex travel: your morning update for Saturday, November 27

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Saturday, November 27.

Lane closures could create delays in both directions on the A264 by Littlehaven near Horsham.

The A27 eastbound between the A23 and the A270 by Brighton has reopened.

Traffic news

The section of road was originally closed last night due to a collision.

Motorists could face delays on the A27 by Polegate and Alfriston because of ongoing roadworks.