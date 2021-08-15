Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, August 15

Sussex traffic and travel

If you’re travelling by train between the Sussex and London you are strongly advised to travel after 2pm today due to emergency engineering work in the Purley area. Network Rail says a “very limited service” will run between East Croydon and Gatwick until approximately 2pm.

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.