Sussex travel: your morning update for Thursday, February 10
Here’s your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, February 10.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:03 am
Slow-moving traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.
There is also traffic in both directions on the A27 and eastbound on the A259 by Worthing.
Delays are once again expected in both directions on the A27 between Lewes and the junction with the Patcham bypass.
There is a build-up of traffic on the A271 and Hailsham bypass approaching Lower Dicker.
Coldharbour Road in Upper Dicker is closed in both directions until 11.59pm on Friday, February 11.