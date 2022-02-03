Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, February 3

Traffic stock

Several miles of congestion are being reported on one of the county’s main roads this morning.

According to the AA, there is queueing traffic for four miles on the A27 Falmer Hill both ways before B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

There is congestion to before Ashcombe Roundabout heading westbound and back to the A23 junction heading eastbound in the construction area.

Elsewhere on the A27 there is slow traffic on the road both ways before the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

There is also slow traffic on the A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Elsewhere, there are reports of an accident on A283 at Bedham Turnoff near Pulborough.