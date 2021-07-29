Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, July 29

Travel news

There are reports of some roads in Sussex experiencing congestion today due to various works in operation.

The AA said there is queueing traffic on the A27 Polegate Bypass westbound before A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout).

Elsewhere on the same road, there is queueing traffic on the A27 westbound before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout) in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in operation.

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A259 South Coast Road both ways near the Smugglers Rest Pub in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Slow traffic is being reported on the A26 Malling Down both ways at B2192 (Earwig Corner) in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There are reports of slow traffic due to an accident involving a car and motorbike on A23 Crawley Avenue near Ifield Avenue.

There are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A265 at Stonegate Turnoff in Burwash.

In the west of the county, there are reports of slow traffic on the A27 eastbound before the Toby Carvery near Worthing.

And there is queueing traffic on A264 Copthorne Way eastbound before A2220 Copthorne Road in the construction area near Crawley.

Elsewhere, there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A268 Landgate at Military Road in Rye.

The AA also reports that there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.