Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, February 2

Traffic stock

Congestiuon is affecting parts of the county’s roads this morning.

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A27 Falmer Hill both ways before B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) in the construction area, with lane closures in place.

Elsewhere on the A27, the AA is reporting slow traffic on the road before the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

In the west of the county, there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), as well as queueing traffic on A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A22 Hailsham bypass at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

There is also very slow traffic on A259 Marine Drive westbound before High Street, causing congestion towards Peacehaven.