Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, June 23
Here is your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, June 23.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 7:40 am
Slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A26 Malling Down in Lewes due to roadworks in the area and temporary traffic lights.
There are also delays both ways on the A27 at Polegate, between the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).
This is also due to roadworks and ongoing lane closures.
In West Sussex slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A27 at Worthing, before the Toby Carvery.
And there are delays westbound on the A27 Lyminster Road at Arundel, near to the Crossbush junction.