Sussex travel: Your morning update on Friday, October 15
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, October 15.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 7:12 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:06 am
In Offham, The Street is having drainage works done today which could cause delays from 9am–4pm.
There is an ongoing incident in Arundel on the A284 London Road which could cause delays.
There is a signalling issue at London Victoria which is causing delays/cancellations to Southern services. Check your journey before setting off.