Sussex travel: Your morning update on Saturday, October 30

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, October 30.

Delays are expected on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2038 and the A293 due to roadside drain works.

Motorists are expected to be disrupted until 8pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Traffic news

There is a build-up of traffic on the M23 southbound by Gatwick Airport.

Delays are expected on the A27 in both directions by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

Overall, roads across Sussex are relatively quiet this morning.