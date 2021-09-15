Sussex travel: your morning update, Wednesday 15 September

Severe delays of ten minutes and more have been reported on the A27 Eastbound between Emsworth and the A259 Cathedral way outside of Chichester’s Fishbourne roundabout, with an average speed of ten miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes and more are being reported on the Whyke roundabout Eastbound between the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor bridge roundabout. The average travel speed is reported as 15 miles per hour.

Delays of up to ten minutes and more are being reported Eastbound on Crockhurst Hill between the A27 and Arundel Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Traffic news

A vehicle fire on the A27 Eastbound after the A293, near the Portslade/ West Hove turn off has led to severe traffic delays, with vehicles being diverted around the incident.

Construction works on the A27 Polegate Bypass has led to lane closures and slow traffic between Polegate Road and Brown Jack Avenue.