These are the three Crawley road closures that drivers need to know about this week

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm January 24 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, mobile lane closures for drainage works.

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week. Picture courtesy of RADAR

• M23, from 8pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, Lane closures for emergency barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage, junction 11 exit slip roads and Brighton Road Roundabout lane closure for works by Virgin Media on A264.