These roads in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond are set to be closed in the next 10 days

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

London Road, Albourne: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 27

Nyton Road, Aldingbourne: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 26

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6

Spear Hill, Ashington: Tree cutting and OH cabling. Road Closure. BT – May 17 to June 7

Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Refurbishment of traffic light, poles and replacement pedestrian refuge islands. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 10 to May 28

Chequer Lane, Bosham: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 27

West Burton Road, Bury: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 26

Florence Road, Chichester: Emergency gas repairs. Road Closure. SGN – May 18 to May 26

Terminus Road, Chichester: Planned maintenance of streetlight column. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 27 to May 27

Wellington Road, Chichester: Reception pit to allow horizontal directional drilling under A286 and College Lane. Road Closure. Southern Water – April 6 to May 28

Drift Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Mini Dig to maintain track quality. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 22 to May 23

London Road, Coldwaltham: To allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 26 to May 27

North Road, Crawley: Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. SGN – September 21 to May 28

Rutherford Way, Crawley: Lay new water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

Whittle Way, Crawley: Lay new water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

Hollist Lane, Easebourne: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24

Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16

Tide Way, East Wittering: Repair frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 21 to May 21

Barnham Road, Eastergate: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 24 to May 25

Elmers Marsh Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24

Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath: Renew leaking washout. Road Closure. South East Water – May 18 to May 21

Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure. . South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Horn Lane, Henfield: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 20 to May 21

Broadhurst Manor Road, Horsted Keynes: New water main connection. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to May 28

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes: Replace CSG valve. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to June 4

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26

Emms Lane, Itchingfield: To on/off track Road Rail Vehicle and allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 26 to May 27

First Avenue, Lancing: Replace 4 way link box for new service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – May 17 to May 21

Brighton Road, Lancing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 19 to June 5

Linchmere Road, Linchmere: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 25

Liphook Road, Linchmere: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 25

Hickmans Lane, Lindfield Urban: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – May 19 to May 24

Wharf Road To Ferry Road, Littlehampton: Repainting of existing pedestrian footbridge across river. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to May 28

South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30

Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: New pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – May 24 to May 26

June Lane, Midhurst: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 27 to May 31

Old Holbrook, North Horsham: Reset joint box and/or manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. BT – May 20 to May 21

Pagham Road, Pagham: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 21 to May 21

Park Road, Petworth: Roofing repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Carpentry & Building Ltd – May 17 to June 4

Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditional Stone – February 1 to September 30

Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6

Steyning Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Upgrade the VRS. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to May 26

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – May 24 to May 28

Crays Lane, Thakeham: Renew leaking AV. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 25 to May 27

Yapton Lane, Walberton: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 21 to May 21

Eastergate Lane, Walberton: In conjunction with permit BC008WC3N958Y01 to access the underground structure for new fibre connection Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 25

West Walberton Lane, Walberton: Access required to underground structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 25

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9

Hollist Lane, Woolbeding: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24