This is where Pease Pottage ranks in the UK's best and worst motorway service stations

UK service stations are braced for what will surely be one of their busiest summers, with two thirds of Brits planning to holiday on British soil this year and swap their trains and planes for automobiles.

Google searches for ‘last minute UK holidays’, ‘UK beach holidays’, and ‘caravan holidays UK’ have seen a 1,100 per cent, 140 per cent, and 120 per cent increase respectively over the past 90 days.

Northgate have analysed the facilities available at motorway stations across the country to provide a definitive ranking of the best and worst on offer.

Pease Pottage's position in the the best and worst UK Motorway service stations revealed. Picture by Google Maps

The ranking considers multiple factors such as parking, EV points, playgrounds, showers and eateries, to score each station out of 100 to help travellers plan the perfect driving route.

Pease Pottage service station has been ranked the third-worst in the UK with a score of 32.5.

Carnforth in Lancashire, and Cairn Lodge, in Lanarkshire, are the joint-worst service station with respective totals of 28.9.

Cobham on the M25 has been ranked as the best motorway services in the UK with a score of 86.6.

Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire, was just behind Cobham, with a total of 83.9.