Gatwick Airport has released the figures from ACI Europe today alongside a call for the UK to throw a lifeline to the UK aviation sector by removing the requirement for testing altogether for travellers who have been double vaccinated.

This would reflect the relaxation of travel restrictions across much of Europe – where double vaccinated passengers are largely free to travel – and be in line with the UK Government’s own position that double vaccinated travellers present a much-reduced public health risk.

Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate

With proof, double vaccinated travellers can currently enter the majority of European countries without needing to be tested, including in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Germany, among others.

Gatwick proposes that passengers who are not double vaccinated should have to take a lateral flow test and then, if that is positive, take a PCR test, while those coming from red countries should have to quarantine as the risk profile demands.

Stewart Wingate, Gatwick CEO, said: “With vaccination rates across Europe comparable, if not better, than the UK’s, the time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed. Other countries have done this and their aviation sectors are recovering much faster with bookings in Europe recovering twice as fast as in the UK.

Passenger Traffic Developments in the EU27 and the UK