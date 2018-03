Rail services from London are disrupted due to a person being hit by a train between London Victoria and East Croydon.

Southern Rail published a list of service alterations after the incident at around 6am this morning.

Two of four southbound lines have now re-opened with warnings of cancellations and delays of 30 minutes or more on most routes.

Southern services from London include trains through Horsham, Barnham and Three Bridges.

Disruption is expected to continue until late morning.