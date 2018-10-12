Two cows cause rail disruption between Barnham and Horsham

Two cows strayed onto the track between Christ’s Hospital and Billingshurst stations this morning, Southern has confirmed.

According to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the power lines had to be switched off for about ten minutes following the incident at about 9.20am.

A spokesman for Southern added: “Our drivers helped the farmer to return the cows safely to their field.

“Network Rail are now checking fencing in the area.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers and encourage anyone whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation via the Southern web site.”

