Two traffic accidents in Crawley cause delays

Two separate traffic accidents in Crawley are causing delays.

Charlwood Road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to an accident involving two cars. The accident happened in the northbound lane where it meets Bonnetts Lane. Police are reportedly at the scene.

Hazelwick Avenue is also partially blocked due to an accident on the roundabout near Crawley Avenue which involved a motorbike and a car, and is affecting traffic in both directions. Police are also reportedly at the scene of this accident.