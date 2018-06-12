UPDATE: Long delays on M23 near Gatwick following collision

Drivers are facing delays of up to a 70 minutes following a collision on the M23 near Gatwick this lunchtime (Tuesday June 12) which is also affecting the M25.

Two lanes have been closed due to the incident which reports say involved three cars.

It happened on the motorway southbound between junction 8 and 9.

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed heading south towards Gatwick Airport.

Traffic is also queueing on the M25 in both directions around junction 7 as drivers try to join the M23.

