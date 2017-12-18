UPDATE: Two taken to hospital following A24 gritter lorry crash

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a collision between a car and a gritter lorry on the A24 last night, emergency services have confirmed.

Shortly before 10.20pm on Sunday, December 17, a black Ford Focus car and a yellow gritting lorry were in collision near Buckbarn Crossroads, west of Cowfold, Sussex Police said.

A24 crash. Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman said the car driver, a 31-year-old man from Southampton, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and treated for shock and whiplash injuries.

The lorry driver, a 27-year-old man from Waterlooville, Hampshire, was unhurt, the spokesman added.

A woman, believed to have been trapped in the car, suffered from breathing difficulties and was treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, a spokesman from the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Both vehicles were travelling south at the time of the collision.

The A24 southbound was temporarily closed while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman from the fire service said earlier a woman who was trapped had to be extricated from the car.